United States | Fox News star anchor Tucker Carlson is leaving the channel

Carlson, one of Fox News’ most famous anchors, has previously given plenty of media space to Trump’s baseless election fraud claims and conspiracy theories.

Fox News one of the top presenters Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News. The news agency AFP and a US newspaper report on the matter, among others The Washington Post.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed on the matter. We thank Carlson for his work on behalf of the channel,” Fox News writes in its announcement.

The Washington Post describes the announcement as a complete surprise.

Ad comes just days after Fox News announced it would pay a whopping €700 million to voting machine maker Dominion as part of a settlement in a legal case.

It’s about the former president Donald Trump’s about conspiracy theories spread by supporters in the 2020 presidential election that the election was rigged because of voting machines manufactured by Dominion.

In the defamation case, Dominion demanded 1.6 billion dollars (1.46 billion euros) in damages for the baseless allegations of voting machine tampering made by several interviewees on Fox News. The channel’s reporters did not challenge the interviewees’ statements.

Carlson, one of Fox’s best-known hosts, has previously given plenty of media space to Trump’s baseless election fraud claims and conspiracy theories.

Indeed In the beginning of March court documents revealed that Carlson does not think so warmly of Trump.

“I hate him with a passion,” Carlson said of Trump.