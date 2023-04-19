United States | Fox News and Dominion settled the lawsuit

The legal case is based on the 2020 presidential election, which former US President Donald Trump and his supporters claimed were fraudulent.

Fox News and the trial against Fox Corp began on Tuesday in the Delaware court in the United States, among other things, the news agency Reuters reports.

Around eleven in the evening Finnish time, the judge Eric Davis announced that the parties have settled the case, says, among other things The New York Times -newspaper. This means that a trial is no longer necessary.

The start of the trial was delayed for about two and a half hours, apparently while the parties were still conducting last-minute negotiations. Davis did not say the content of the agreement and the agreement between the parties means, among other things, that there is no chairman of the board of the companies Rupert Murdoch or Fox News anchors to be heard in court.

Fox Corp said in its press release that the company is pleased with the agreement and hopes that it will enable “[Yhdysvaltojen] moving forward from these issues.”

Dominion, on the other hand, said that the contract includes a payment of 787.5 million dollars (about 718 million euros) from Fox. Solicitor for the Dominion Stephen Shackelford said that the contract signed now is not the end point for the company’s efforts to clean up its reputation.

“We are not ready yet. There are still some other people for whom the moment of reckoning will come.”

“This day represents a great victory for truth and democracy. Lies have consequences. The truth knows no red or blue,” Shackelford said at a news conference, referring to the colors of the main US parties.

A First Amendment lawyer who spoke to The New York Times Martin Garbus said the deal was a win-win for both parties.

“Fox is doing its thing. Dominion gets the money.”

The settlement in itself is not surprising, as the vast majority of defamation cases in the United States are settled before the trial begins.

Fox News is one of the most watched news channels in the United States.

The background of the case is the 2020 presidential election, which the former president of the United States Donald Trump with its support groups claimed to be fraudulent.

Dominion Voting Systems, which manufactures voting equipment, filed a lawsuit against Fox News and For Corp, accusing Fox News of knowingly lying, among other things. According to Dominion, the hosts of Fox News have, among other things, included guests on their programs who have spread lies and have knowingly allowed them to spread their lies.

Dominion is demanding 1.6 billion dollars, or about 1.5 billion euros, from Fox in compensation for tarnishing its reputation.

Dominion has argued in court filings that Fox Corp and Fox News demonstrably knew the allegations of election fraud were false.

The companies’ staff, from Murdoch on down, have been aware of the lies, but decided to spread them anyway because of the pursuit of viewership.

Fox has denied Dominion’s accusations and claims.