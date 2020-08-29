United States Fox Channel’s number one presenter, Sean Hannity, is Donald Trump’s bank of ideas – in a new book, he warns Americans about Democrat-backed “shadow government” and the loss of freedom

“Sometimes we Americans take our freedom for granted – as if we had forgotten the sacrifices of our history and our ancestors. ”

“Do Americans still remember the principles enshrined in the constitution by the country’s fathers? Do they understand that if the adversary is allowed to power, everything gained through fighting can be lost at once? They want to dictate what kind of whistles we drink lemonade, what kind of lamp we attach to the ceiling and what kind of energy our homes work with. ”

These are ideas for a book recently released to American bookstores called Live Free or Die, freedom or death. It was written by the most famous presenter of the Fox cable channel, the Conservative Sean Hannity.

According to Hannity, Americans need to wake up to how dangerously radical the U.S. Democratic Party has become in recent years. Its victory must be prevented in the November elections, otherwise the party’s all-destroying force and the associated “deep state” (deep state) will be unleashed again.

In the context of Hannity, a shadow government or “deep state” could mean the belief that there are infiltrators loyal to the Democrats in the U.S. administration who are trying to sabotage the Republican president. Donald Trumpin act.

“Trump has now put on a cloak to defend American freedom, strengthen its greatness and rekindle its entrepreneurial energy into the flame of energy – it is imperative that we re-elect Trump to power in 2020 – the future of our children depends on it,” Hannity writes.

Hannityn The book is a bestseller and also a highly regarded book if used as a source for Amazon ecommerce reviews. At the time of writing, 2,000 people have rated the book and the average is 4.9 stars out of five.

After all, a book must be good, almost perfect?

In the United States, it is enough if about 40 percent think it is good. As this is a work scheduled for the fall of the election, the record can be seen as an attempt to lift the fighting spirit of Republican voters under November and take the money out of the way.

Just no Democrat voter logs the damage, as they have their own breath status books. They have to beat Trump like a foreign pig to go to the store. And those books are enough.

Just about 40 percent is Trump’s popularity right now. Part of the credit for keeping its popularity fairly stable goes to 58-year-old Sean Hannity, whose role at the intersection of American “journalism” and the Trump administration is truly exceptional.

Media information by Hannitus has become a kind of White House “shadow personnel manager,” with whom Trump speaks on the phone almost every day.

Hannityn is told sometimes advising Trump on where and how he should tweet. When Trump has a particularly weighty say, he admits an interview to Hannity, who asks questions about Trump.

Trump’s Twitter account contains at least 337 mentions of Hannity, such as praise for Trump’s praise of the novelty book.

For Fox, Trump prefers to talk anyway. Founded in 1996, the cable channel has grown into the most important horn in Conservative America and is now the most watched TV channel in the country. This summer, its viewership even surpassed that of traditional universal channels CBS, NBC and ABC.

This Vox video shows how a solid relationship Trump has with the Fox Channel Morning Program Fox & Friends.

When The United States was torn apart by protests and riots eroded by police violence at the beginning of the summer, with Hannity highlighting the claim that the main culprit in the riots was the left-wing antifa movement. Trump, for his part, proposed banning the antifa as a terrorist organization.

Sometimes it’s hard to see if an idea comes from Hannity or Trump, so seamlessly the two forces make each other more effective. Both of the men have breathed air into the same conspiracy theories, such as the years-long false claim that the Democratic president Barack Obama would not have been born in the United States.

When Trump downplayed the threat of a corona epidemic to Americans last spring, Hannity also downplayed the epidemic. Trump and Hannity then changed their attitudes toward the crown – and reported being among the first to see the dangers of covid-19 disease.

If The symbiosis of Trump and Hannity was sometimes the subject of whispers and secrecy, the veil of secrecy torn open in the 2018 by-elections. Hannity took the stage at Cape Girardeau, Missouri, at Trump’s invitation.

“By the way, the people behind it are sources of false news,” Hannity began, pointing her finger at the media crowd following the event.

He then shouted at the audience, addressing his words to Trump: “One thing that has defined your presidency more than anything else: promises have been made and promises have been kept.”

Fresh in her book, Hannity draws a seamless line from the left-wing Occupy Wall Street movement to the antifa, who she thinks are “warriors of the Democratic Party”. For him, Obama is a disciple of a radical pastor and a leftist terrorist.

According to Hannity, the Democratic Party has no one the people can trust. Not even “Sleepy Joe” inspires confidence – Hannity uses the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden the same nickname as Trump.

Besides, the party has nothing to give to its country.

“They don’t have a credible political agenda. They just have rage and extremism – outraged Democrats have become a party of unhappiness, ”Hannity writes.

Hannity’s words would hardly receive much attention if his TV show didn’t have nearly five million viewers, his radio show 13 million listeners, and his Twitter account 5.1 million followers.

By comparison: CNN has an average of 1.6 million viewers and The New York Times has six million subscribers.

Autumn new bookings also include Brian Stelterin written by Hoax that is, a scam that tells of a “dangerous distortion of the truth” in a joint game between Fox Channel and Trump. According to Stelter, the channel’s news production crowd is nervous about the overly close relationship of commentators like Hannity with the president.

In the book, Hannity allegedly called Trump “crazy and crazy” in private conversations with her colleagues. This claim is unlikely to break the relationship between Trump and Hannity, as Stelter, who made it, is working on CNN – where, in Trump’s view, sheer only false news.