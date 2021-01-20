United States Four years ago, Trump’s inauguration had “the largest audience ever” – This is what images of Biden, Trump and Obama’s history really have.

According to Trump, his inauguration had an audience of “a million or a million and a half”. It is estimated that the correct figure was between 300,000 and 600,000.

20.1. 19:51 | Updated 20.1. 20:17

The United States 46. ​​President Joe Biden and the 49th Vice President Kamala Harris took their oath of office on Wednesday evening Finnish time.

The inauguration held on the west side of the Congress House is exceptional this year, with only a handful of audiences compared to previous years. Due to the coronavirus situation, only a thousand invited guests are watching. Due to the Epiphany attack on the House of Congress, the entire surrounding area was closed and people have been urged to stay home.

This is what the inauguration looked like from above:

For Biden’s inauguration, 200,000 tickets had been brought in to represent those people who were unable to attend. There have usually been 200,000 invited guests, but now there are only a thousand.­

The audience is seen as a small mass in front of the convention hall.

From this, the audience looked closer when photographed.­

The guests were placed far apart. Invited were 535 members of Congress who were allowed to take one companion. In addition, the guests included former presidents and their spouses.­

Usually the inauguration has been followed by an audience of hundreds of thousands spreading into the National Mall.

The resigning president Donald Trumpin after the inauguration in 2017, there was a particular buzz about the number of audiences. Aerial photos of Trump and former president Barack Obaman inaugurations were diligently compared in the media.

Obama’s 2009 inauguration received a record audience in the history of U.S. presidential inauguration, with 1.8 million followers on the ground in Washington. In aerial photography, the historical audience looks like this:

The audience for Barack Obama’s inauguration has been the largest in history in 2009.­

An estimated 1.8 million people had gathered in the National Mall to watch Obama’s first inauguration in 2009.­

Yet before taking office, Trump threatened the media that there would be “an incredible, perhaps record number of audiences” at the event.

However, after comparing the images and expert estimates, the magazines found that the audience was about 300,000 to 600,000. At best, that number is about a third of Obama’s 2009 audience. In his second inauguration in 2013, Obama still gathered a million people on the ground.

Two days after taking office, Trump announced at a news conference that the number had been miscalculated and the images manipulated.

“We had a huge number of people, you saw it. Full. I got up this morning, I turn to one channel and they look like … an empty field. I said that for a moment, I gave a speech! I looked at the field and it was … it looked like a million, a million and a half. They looked like a field that literally had no one. And they said, ‘Donald Trump didn’t attract an audience!’ ”Trump said The Washington Post by.

The pictures show blank areas that Trump said didn’t exist:

Only about a third of Obama’s 2009 audience attended Trump’s inauguration.­

The then secretary of the White House Sean Spicer accused journalists of “wrong” figures.

According to Spicer, Trump had “the largest audience that has ever witnessed inauguration, the point, both locally and around the world”.

In addition to the images, the issue was studied by comparing the number of public transport users on inauguration days. According to The Washington Post, the public used less than half of the crowd that used the public in 2009 on inauguration day.

When comparing all the inaugurations held on the west side of the House of Congress, Trump’s audience has been at its fourth highest or average at its best if the number was closer to 300,000. The figures have been collected by a fact-checking organization Politifact.

Biden’s audience can be considered historically small, but this time, at least, a comparison of the numbers does not reveal popularity.

Above is Trump’s audience 2017 and Obama’s audience 2009.­

Correction 20.1. at 8.15pm: Trump’s inaugural audience has been the fourth largest at its best, not the third.