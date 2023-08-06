Sweden beat the United States and qualified for the quarterfinals after a goalless duel that was decided in a penalty shootout and that leaves the current champion out of the World Cup.

The Americans’ 21 shots on goal showed their dominance, but it wasn’t enough to beat a solid Sweden side.

USA, at the Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, looked for the rival goal from the early stages of the match. The ball went to the North Americans in the first half and Sullivan warned the Nordics with a shot from the edge of the area in the 6th minute of the game.

The American team continued to insist, and Rodman, again with a powerful shot from the edge, was able to put goalkeeper Musovic in trouble, who caught the ball and avoided the goal.

It is the first time that the American team, which has been four times world champion, has been eliminated in the round of 16.

Sweden, currently in the third position of the FIFA Rankingand with 9 goals in the group stage, they were not able to get hold of the ball and as a result they finished the second half without shots on goal.

The match was decided in a penalty shootout.

Megan Rapione, team star, after the defeat on August 6. Photo: EFE/EPA/JOEL CARRETT

The penalties were a via crucis. The United States account opened with the good chorus of Sullivan; he responded with a Rolfo bombshell for Sweden; Horan did not fail with another charge to the right post; Rubensson charged just as well and so Mewis in his turn; but Sweden lost the advantage with Scough’s top call and was so lucky that Rapinoe, the figure, threw it up too; Naeher’s save to Bloqvist was missing and Sith, instead of taking advantage, threw it high up; and it was one more life for Sweden and a weight for Bennison who now scored and all the pressure went to the world champion and the goalkeeper Naeher, who charged impeccably.

The collection of collections on goal ended 5 – 4 in favor of Sweden.

The Nordics will face Japan in the next round on Friday at 2:30 am at Eden Park in Auckland.

The Swedish team advances to the quarterfinals after eliminating the United States. Photo: EFE/EPA/JOEL CARRETT

For its part, Colombia faces Jamaica this Tuesday at 3 am

