Friday, August 5, 2022
United States | Four police officers were charged in connection with Breonna Taylor’s death

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2022
in World Europe
Taylor was killed when police raided his apartment in Louisville, Kentucky in March 2020.

of the United States on Thursday, the Ministry of Justice brought charges against four police officers by Breonna Taylor regarding death.

The four police officers were accused of, among other things, using force against the constitution and obstruction, the Minister of Justice said. In addition, three of them were accused of forging a search warrant in a suspected drug-trafficking case.

Taylor was killedwhen officers raided her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky in March 2020. Taylor was in the apartment sleeping with her male friend when the apartment was raided on suspicion of drug possession.

