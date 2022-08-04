United States | Four police officers were charged in connection with Breonna Taylor’s death

Taylor was killed when police raided his apartment in Louisville, Kentucky in March 2020.

of the United States on Thursday, the Ministry of Justice brought charges against four police officers by Breonna Taylor regarding death.

The four police officers were accused of, among other things, using force against the constitution and obstruction, the Minister of Justice said. In addition, three of them were accused of forging a search warrant in a suspected drug-trafficking case.

