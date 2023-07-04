United States | Four people killed in a shooting in Philadelphia

According to the police, the suspected shooter has been arrested.

Eight a person has been shot in the city of Philadelphia in the USA, the American media and the Reuters news agency reported early Tuesday morning Finnish time.

Four people have died and four have been injured, the Philadelphia police say.

According to the police, the suspected shooter has also been arrested.

of The Philadelphia Inquirer by the shooting happened in the suburb of Kingsessing in the southern part of the city.