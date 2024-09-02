United States | Four people died in a subway shooting in Chicago

United States|The suspect in the shooting has been caught.

Four a person died in a shooting in the subway in Chicago, USA, ABC7 channel tells. According to the police, the incident happened on Monday morning local time.

The police received an emergency call around 6:30 in the morning. In the call, it was said that three people had been shot on the train.

When police arrived, they found four people who had been shot. Three of them died at the scene and the fourth victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

According to the police, the person suspected of the shooting fled the scene, but was later caught on another train. To identify the suspect, a description of his appearance obtained from the surveillance camera video was used.

Forest Park Deputy Police Chief Chris Chin told the media that the gun used by the suspect was recovered by the police. According to Chin’s assessment, it was an isolated incident, and the incident no longer posed an immediate threat.