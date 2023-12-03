United States | Four people died in a stabbing in New York

Two of the dead are children. The attacker is also said to have died after being stabbed by the police.

At least four people have died in a stabbing in the borough of Queens, New York, the British Broadcasting Corporation reports, among other things BBC and American CNN. Some of the dead are children: an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.

In addition, one person was seriously wounded and is in hospital.

The police received a report of the events early Sunday morning local time. Three dead people were found in a house that had been set on fire. An 11-year-old girl was found in front of the house seriously wounded and died on the way to the hospital.

According to the BBC, the suspect stabbed two police officers near the scene before being shot by the wounded officer. The suspect apparently died on the way to the hospital.

Rescue authorities got the fire out quickly. The police say that the suspected attacker had probably set the couch in the apartment on fire.

According to the New York police, the suspect was a 38-year-old resident of the Bronx, CNN reports. He had previously been arrested for domestic violence in the Bronx. It is possible that the Sunday morning stabbing is also related to family relationships.