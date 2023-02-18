United States | Former US President Jimmy Carter is in hospice care

Carter wants to spend his last moments at home with his family.

of the United States former president Jimmy Carter is in hospice care.

Carter has decided to “spend his last moments at home with his family,” the organization Carter founded, the Carter Center, said in its announcement late Saturday evening Finnish time. According to the organization, hospice care was preceded by several, albeit short, periods of hospitalization.

“The Carter family requests privacy during this time and is grateful for the support Carter has received,” the organization said.

98-year-old Carter has been hospitalized several times in recent years. He has had cancer.

The Democratic Party Jimmy Carter, full name James Earl Carter junior, served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. In addition, he has served as a Georgia state senator and as the governor of Georgia.

After the presidency, Carter has been active in several human rights and charity projects, which the Carter Center also focuses on. In 2002, Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize for his work for peace, democracy and human rights, as well as economic and social development.