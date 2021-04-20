Tuesday, April 20, 2021
United States Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale is dead

April 20, 2021
Mondale was 93 years old at the time of his death.

President Jimmy Carter served as Vice President of the United States during the term Walter Mondale is dead, according to news agencies Reuters and AFP as well as news channel CNN.

Mondale was 93 years old at the time of his death. CNN said he died Monday at his home in Minneapolis.

Mondale ran for president as a Democrat candidate in 1984, but clearly lost to the Republicans Ronald Reagan. He was President of the United States in Japan from 1993 to 1996 Bill Clinton season.

Walter Mondale filmed in November 2002.­Picture: Mike Segar / Reuters

