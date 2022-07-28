United States | Former Republicans and Democrats form a new party – The goal is to participate in the 2024 presidential election

The party aims to be an alternative to the polarized and deadlocked two-party system in the United States. Historically, third options have not been successful.

Stateside dozens of former Republican and Democratic officials announced Wednesday that they are forming a new party. The effort is to appeal to voters who are disappointed with the country’s two-party system, reports Reuters.

The name of the new party is Forward. It is co-chaired by a former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and the former Republican governor of New Jersey Christine Todd Whitman. According to the founding members, the party will become an alternative to the other two parties.

The party’s leaders will organize a series of numerous events in dozens of cities this fall to gather support. The party will officially launch on September 24 in Houston.

Party formed by combining three political groups that have emerged as a reaction to a polarized and deadlocked political system. In a poll last year, as many as two-thirds of Americans believed that a third party was needed.

The party is formed by combining the Renew America Movement, the Forward Party and the Serve America Movement. The basic idea of ​​the new party is to try to fix the country’s economy and offer an alternative in the elections.

The political line of the “Centre Party” is still somewhat unclear.

“How do we solve America’s big problems. Not by the left, not by the right. We are moving forward,” the future party said on Thursday.

Historically third party actors seeking to enter the field of the two-party system have not been successful in the United States. It is unclear what kind of impact the new party will have on the other two parties. Experts are skeptical about the influence of the new party.

The party starts with a budget of around five million dollars.

Many Democrats have a negative attitude to the new party, as Democrats fear that the new party will take votes away from their camp. In this case, the new party would end up assisting the Republicans in the elections.

The goal of the Forward party is to enter the party register and participate in elections by 2023 in 30 states. It aims to participate in presidential and congressional elections in 50 states in 2024.