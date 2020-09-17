In an interview with the “Guardian”, Amy Dorris affirms that the American president attacked her during the tournament of the US Open, in 1997. She was then 24 years old. Several accusations are already aimed at him.

A new accusation of sexual violence targets US President Donald Trump. In an interview with Guardian (link in English), Thursday, September 17, a former model, Amy Dorris, assures us that the former real estate magnate sexually assaulted her in September 1997 in New York (United States), on the sidelines of the US Open tournament.

The facts happened on September 5, 1997, according to his account. That day, Amy Dorris’ companion Jason Binn takes her to Donald Trump’s office in Manhattan. The young woman, who was then living in Florida, then went to the US Open, accompanied by her companion and the businessman. The former model says the assault takes place outside the stadium toilets, not far from the private stand where Donald Trump’s guests watch the tournament.

He stuck his tongue down my throat and I pushed him away. That’s when he squeezed me and his hands started touching my butt, my chest, my back, everything. I was trapped, I couldn’t extricate myself.Amy Dorris, former modelto the “Guardian”

The ex-model reports having asked Donald Trump to stop, in vain. “He didn’t care, she describes to the Guardian. “I was shocked, I felt raped.” The 51-year-old real estate mogul continued his advances during his stay in New York, she denounces today.

The US president, through his lawyers, firmly denies harassing or assaulting Amy Dorris, reports the British newspaper. Its representatives believe that any assault outside the stadium toilets would have been seen by many witnesses.

Asked about her choice to testify, Amy Dorris explains that she had thought of doing so in 2016, during the campaign for the US presidential election. At that time, several women accused the candidate of harassment and sexual violence. However, the former model was worried about the consequences these revelations could have on her family, she says today.

“My daughters are going to be 13. I want them to know that nobody is allowed to do anything to us without our consent.”, defends Amy Dorris. “I want them to see that I did not remain silent. I stood up to someone who did an unacceptable act.”