The Department of Justice of the United States reported this Wednesday that the former minister of government of Bolivia Arturo Murillo, “number two” in the interim government of Jeanine Áñez, for her participation in a network of bribery and money laundering.

Former civil servant could thus be sentenced to a sentence of 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Along with Murillo, his former chief of staff, Sergio Rodrigo Méndez, was arrested, whose arrest had already been reported last weekend. And three other US citizens “on criminal charges related to their alleged participation in a bribery and money laundering scheme.”

The arrests took place between May 21 and 22 in the states of Florida and Georgia, details the statement from the Department of Justice, which accuses Murillo and Méndez of take bribes from a company and from US individuals “to secure a contract with the Bolivian government and then use the American financial system to launder those bribes“.

The Justice Department claims that the Americans paid $ 602,000 in bribes “for Murillo’s benefit” for one of their company’s “to obtain and keep business with the Bolivian Ministry of Defense“, most notably a contract for about $ 5.6 million, to provide him with tear gas and other non-lethal equipment.

The government of Luis Arce is now requesting the extradition of the former Bolivian minister arrested in the United States. Photo: EFE

They ask for extradition

Murillo’s arrest comes hours after the government of President Luis Arce, of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) announced that I would request his extradition, since it is being investigated in Bolivia precisely for this case, misappropriation of funds in the purchase of riot control equipment.

With the victory of Luis Arce in the last elections of October 2020, many ministers of Áñez fled Bolivia.

Among them is Murillo, who initially left for Brazil, before continuing to the United States. The former head of the Defense portfolio, Luis Fernando López, also traveled to Brazil, on whom the same accusations weigh and is suspected of continuing in the South American country.

The current Minister of Government of Bolivia, Eduardo del Castillo, reported this Wednesday that the Executive will ask the United States for the extradition of Murillo and Méndez.

At a press conference, Del Castillo, who called the relationship between Murillo and his former chief of staff a “mafia clan”, linked the accusations against Méndez with the purchase at a premium of riot gear during the Áñez government, in which case Murillo is accused of embezzlement.

They will also request the extradition of former Defense Minister Luis Fernando López, investigated in the same case.

At the head of the interim government of Bolivia from November 2019 to November 2020, the former conservative president and several of her ministers were indicted in mid-March as part of an investigation into an alleged “coup d’etat” against former president Evo Morales. , after the controversial October 2019 elections in which he was accused of fraud.

Añez is prey since then. The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, had called for his release at the end of March.

Source: DPA and AFP

CB