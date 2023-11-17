United States | Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 96, is in hospice care

Former US President Jimmy Carter is in hospice care at the same time as his wife.

of the United States of the former president Jimmy Carter’s99, spouse Rosalynn Carter, 96, has been transferred to hospice care at home. The news agencies Reuters and AP.

The Carter Center, an organization founded by Jimmy Carter, told about it in its announcement on Friday evening Finnish time.

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter are both in hospice care at their home in Georgian Plains at the same time. Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care since February.

The Carter family has previously said that Rosalynn Carter suffers from dementia. In a statement on Friday, the family thanked for the love and support they received.

The Carters have been married for more than 77 years.

The Democratic Party Jimmy Carter, full name James Earl Carter junior, served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

Carter lost the 1980 presidential election to the Republicans For Ronald Reagan. After the loss, the Carters founded the Carter Center in Atlanta, which focuses on human rights and philanthropic projects.