United States | Former FBI agent accused of violating Russia sanctions, worked for an oligarch’s bill

According to prosecutors, Charles McGonigal oversaw and participated in investigations of Russian oligarchs.

23.1. 21:00

of the United States A former FBI agent was charged on Monday with violating US sanctions against Russia while working for a Russian oligarch. Oleg Deripaskan on.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

who worked for the FBI Charles McGonigal accused of investigating another oligarch for Deripaska’s bill. McGonigal, 54, is a former special agent who headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York. He retired in 2018.

Prosecutors say McGonigal oversaw and participated in investigations into Russian oligarchs such as Deripaska.

Prosecutors say McGonigal and a former Russian diplomat Sergei Shestakov “conspired to provide services to Deripaska” in violation of US sanctions against Russia.

“After negotiations with Deripaska’s agent, McGonigal and Šestakov agreed to investigate a rival Russian oligarch in exchange for Deripaska’s concealed payments,” the Justice Department statement said.

McGonigal has been charged with four counts, including conspiracy to evade US sanctions, violation of international emergency law and money laundering.

Each crime carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Šestakov is also accused of giving false information to criminal investigators.

United States imposed sanctions on Deripaska in 2018 because of his close ties to the Russian government.

In September of last year, Deripaska, who amassed a fortune of billions in aluminum business, was indicted for his plan to obtain US citizenship for his two children in violation of sanctions.