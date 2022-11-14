United States | Former ally did a full turn and now uploads a rude text about Trump – fear that Republicans will make a bad mistake

Mo Brooks, who lost the Alabama senatorial election, believes that getting behind Trump would be a big mistake for Republicans.

Criticism Republicans and ex-president Donald Trump towards is growing in the United States. The party fared significantly worse than expected in last week’s by-elections, and the “red avalanche” feared by the Democrats did not materialize. Despite the election result, Trump announced last week that he will announce something “big” on Tuesday. According to his close adviser, it is about the presidential candidacy in the 2024 elections.

However, the idea of ​​Trump running for president again is not supported even by all Republican members. Trump’s former supporter and publicly denied the 2020 election results Mo Brooks is convinced that the Republicans should not stand behind Trump.

“It would be a bad mistake for the Republicans to have Donald Trump as their nominee in 2024,” Brooks, who lost the Alabama senatorial election, said of AL.com in the interview.

Brooks continues his outspoken commentary by going through a list of qualities he thinks Trump has.

“Donald Trump has proven himself to be dishonest, unfaithful, incompetent, rude, and many other things that alienate many independents and Republicans. Even a candidate who campaigns from his basement can beat him,” Brooks charges.

With his basement comment, he refers Joe Biden campaigning for the 2020 elections. During the corona pandemic, Biden took precautions to avoid infection, but in the end he won with more than seven million votes and dozens of electors.

Mo Brooks used to be a Trump supporter, but now he’s turned his back. Brooks lost the Alabama senatorial election to Republican Katie Britt.

Brooks has previously been known as a passionate Trump supporter and ally. After the 2020 election result, Brooks went up on the barricades, as he did not accept the election result. At Epiphany 2021, he donned a bulletproof vest and spoke to Trump supporters at a rally near the White House, repeating Trump’s lie about dishonest elections. That same day, a mob stormed the Capitol and a huge riot broke out.

However, Brooks’ skis crossed paths with Trump when he decided to withdraw his endorsement of Brooks’ senatorial candidacy in the midterm elections. of The Guardian According to Trump, Brooks did not support Trump’s demands to cancel the 2020 election results. AL.com reports that Trump is demanding that Brooks oust President Biden from power, but Brooks did not agree to the request.

Brooks is not the only former Trump ally to oppose him. Ex-Vice President Mike Pence according to Trump’s actions during the takeover of the Capitol in Washington in January 2021 were “irresponsible” and “endangered my family and everyone in the Capitol.”

Trump and Pence have not been in contact since Trump’s term ended.

Despite the growing criticism, Trump is expected to announce his candidacy on Tuesday. After that, Trump still has a long way to go before he is officially the 2024 Republican nominee.

The governor of Florida has been hailed as Trump’s opponent, almost as a hero since he came into the public eye Ron DeSantisiawhich caught a real landslide in the midterm elections.

DeSantis has long been speculated to be interested in the nomination, although he has not said so directly.