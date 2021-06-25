New York – Derek Chauvin, the former agent who killed George Floyd, was sentenced to 270 months in prison, 22 and a half years. This was stated by Judge Peter Cahill, explaining that his decision is attached a 22-page memorandum explaining his motives. “My decision is not based on emotion, and it doesn’t want to send any messages,” Cahill adds. Floyd, an African American, suffocated to death from a grip in the neck during a detention that has become the symbol of the fight against racism in America and around the world.

The prosecution had asked for 30 years. The judge asked to read the 22 pages of motivation of the sentence and recognized the pain of the family. Chauvin, 45, he was found guilty last April. With good conduct, he could be paroled after serving two thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

The reactions

“I am not aware of all the circumstances that have been considered but” the sentence “seems appropriate”. This was stated by US President Joe Biden commenting on the 22 and a half year prison sentence for Derek Chauvin, the former agent who killed George Floyd.

The sentence for Chauvin “could be a turning point for America. But it doesn’t have to be an exception. It has to be the norm. We continue to fight for the maximum sentence” in other legal proceedings against the former agent. Ben Crump, the lawyer of the Floyd family, says so.

“The sentence is long but it is not enough, it is not justice. We are not here to celebrate.” This was stated by the reverend civil rights activist Al Sharpton. People For the American Way also agree, which speaks of a “disappointing sentence. The crime, cruelty and abuse committed by Derek Chauvin as an agent would have required the maximum penalty required”.