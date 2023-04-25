United States | Foreign Minister Haavisto as the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony of an American university

The Fletcher School is the country’s oldest faculty offering postgraduate education in international relations. The faculty’s alumni include former heads of state and hundreds of diplomats from around the world.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) gives a speech at the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of International Relations at Tufts University in the United States.

The university tells in its announcement Haavisto will be the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony of Fletcher School, which offers postgraduate education, on May 21.

The faculty offers master’s and doctoral programs in areas such as international law, global economy and transatlantic relations.

The private Tufts University is located in the state of Massachusetts on the east coast of the United States near the city of Boston.