United States | Foreign Minister Blinken will travel to Finland today after the NATO meeting

The meeting is part of the preparations before the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July.

Thursday is the second and last day of the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers. The NATO Summit in Vilnius in July has been prepared at the meeting in Oslo.

Among others, the US Secretary of State will participate in the meeting Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The Minister of Foreign Affairs is participating from Finland Pekka Haavisto (green) who said before the meeting that the most important thing for Finland at the meeting is to promote Sweden’s membership before the Vilnius summit.

Stoltenberg will soon travel to Ankara, the capital of Turkey, to promote Sweden’s NATO membership. Stoltenberg told about it when he arrived at the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Oslo.

Stoltenberg spoke earlier this week to the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with, who was elected in Sunday’s elections for a new presidential term. The Secretary General said that he had once again emphasized the importance of the swift implementation of Sweden’s membership.

According to Stoltenberg, strong support for Sweden’s membership can be expected at the meeting in Oslo.

Stoltenberg and Blinken give joint comments to the press in the morning. Stolbenberg will also hold a press conference at the end of the meeting at 14:00 Finnish time.

Blinken will travel to Finland on Thursday after the meeting. On Friday, he will meet Foreign Minister Haaviston and give a speech on Russia in Helsinki.

Blinken’s program also includes a meeting with the prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) with.