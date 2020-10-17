United States Forbes: Trump forgot to mention half of his billion-dollar debt

According to Forbes, Trump’s net assets after debt are still more than two billion euros. However, among the thousand richest billionaires in the world, Trump is not quite up.

Financial magazine According to Forbes President of the United States Donald Trump did not mention more than half of its billion-dollar debt in Thursday’s television broadcast.

Trump noted that The New York Times news coverage the debt of more than $ 400 million is wrong in amount and “petty money” compared to his assets.

The amount is indeed wrong, as According to Forbes, Trump’s personal debt is at least $ 1.1 billion, or € 946 million, as HS said last month.

Of course, Trump has also taken on debt because of tax arrangements. Partly because of this, he has paid zero euros in federal income taxes for several years, according to documents seen by The New York Times.

“I’m the king of the debt. I am great with debt. No one knows more about debt than I do, ”Trump praised during the previous election campaign in June 2016.

“I’ve earned assets by debt, and if things do not succeed, I negotiate debt again,” he added According to The Washington Post.

Debt settlement Trump has many opportunities, as his wealth has also been underestimated. The New York Times could have done the same, highlighting Trump’s loss-making hotel and golf investments. Trump’s losses in these areas are expected to deepen during the pandemic year.

Despite the losses, however, Trump’s net assets are still $ 2.5 billion, or about $ 2.1 billion, according to Forbes.

Forbesin in the listing of the richest people in the world With this wealth, Trump is barely left out of the world’s 1,000 richest billionaires.

For example, the richest man in Finland Antti Herlin is, according to the Forbes listing, almost three times richer than Donald Trump.

Although Trump’s net worth is helping with debt restructuring, with many of the debts personally guaranteed by the president maturing in the very next few years. It’s not without problems for Trump either, Forbes estimates.

This has raised questions about creditors and their potential influence on the president. Trump replied on Thursday that the creditors are just normal banks to whom he has also done “services,” i.e., borrowing at the request of the banks.

Forbesin Trump expert Dan Alexander has researched Trump’s business in his new book White House Inc .: How Donald Trump Turned the Presidency Into a Business and has now compared his data with Trump’s tax returns reported by The New York Times.

His articles are also carefully documented when The New York Times reported Trump’s tax records without showing documents to protect its sources.

According to Alexander, in addition to Deutsche Bank, other large banks still lend to Trump. There has also been The Bank of China, which is, however According to Politico sold Trump’s debt forward.

Not all creditors can be found in the documents, so doubts about their influence on the president remain.

So the called Trump Organization consists of more than 500 companies in which the president has either full or significant ownership. In addition, in return for compensation, he has given his well-known name to attempts, many of which disappointed expectations.

The Washington Post listed in September even in a mocking tone the following projects owned or paid for by Trump: Trump Taj Mahal, Trump Castle, Trump Plaza Atlantic City, Trump Plaza New York, Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts, Trump Tower Tampa, Trump Shuttle, Trump: The Game, Trump Magazine, Trump Mortgage, Trump Steaks, Trump mattresses, Trump pillows, Trump perfume, Trump shirts, Trump underwear, Trump University, Trump Vodka and Trump Foundation.

Behind every link is Trump’s embarrassing corporate history, such as the bankruptcies of companies bearing his name.

Forbesin Alexander finds some of Trump’s debts potentially particularly problematic.

Trump, for example, took out a $ 100 million loan against Trump Tower’s office space in 2012. He has paid interest on the loan, but apparently nothing yet on the amount of debt itself, which matures in two years.

An audit by the federal tax authority, the IRS, of Trump’s nearly € 63 million tax refund may also have its own difficulties. At worst, Trump may have to pay the amount plus millions of euros in interest.

In addition, he is threatened by a New York State investigation into Trump’s alleged tax fraud.

Forbesin Dan Alexander estimates Trump’s wealth makes his tax evasion scandalous, but with this net worth, “most” of his creditors can sleep peacefully.

Unless they remember the president’s own words. In 2016, Trump commented on his debt arrangements, according to The Washington Post as follows:

“I’ll just go and say you know what, the market collapsed. And that I’m going to pay only half of my debt. ”

Maybe it would still work under the authority of the president. But will it succeed if Trump becomes a former president in November?