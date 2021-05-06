Much has already been said about the issue and has been detracted from it, but Republicans have recently revived the debate over whether a clause in the U.S. Constitution who considered slaves as three fifths of a person helped end slavery.

The matter was raised by Tennessee State Representative Justin Lafferty during a hearing that discussed whether to restrict what teachers can say when talking about systemic racism in United States. His comment was applauded by the Republican bloc, which controls the lower house, and stunned many African-American legislators and activists.

Here’s what Lafferty said: “By limiting the number of people counted, they specifically limited the number of representatives available in the slave states. And they did it on purpose, to end slavery. Long before Abraham Lincoln. Long before the civil war ‘of 1861-1865.

Last month, on the other hand, Colorado Republican Rep. Ron Hanks argued that the Covenant of Three Fifths “He did not contest anyone’s humanity.”

It is a topic that has been debated for years. In 2019, Oregon State Senator Dennis Linthicum argued that the agreement “actually sought to eliminate the enormous influence that the slave states would have had in representative government. ” Conservative commentator Glenn Beck made a similar point in 2010.

Scholars interviewed by the Associated Press offer a different version of the story. They see no evidence that this clause of the constitution was intended to eliminate slavery.

What was the Covenant of Three Fifths?

It was a part of the original constitution related to the allocation of seats in the House of Representatives and to tax considerations related to the population of the states. The population of a state was determined by counting “all free people” and “three fifths of all others.”

The deal It was the product of negotiations carried out in the Constitutional Convention of 1787. Since the size of state delegations in the lower house and electoral votes depended on population, the southern states wanted all slaves to be counted, said historian Gordon Wood of Brown University in a e-mail. “The northern states wanted slaves not to be counted directly,” according to Wood.

When it comes to taxes, the roles were reversed, according to Kevin RC Gutzman, a history professor at Western Connecticut State University. The agreement helped ratify the constitution in 1789. Southerners may never have approved a document that did not take slaves into account. And Northerners might have opposed ratification if all slaves were counted.

Not in a battle over political power, especially one in which the size of legislative delegations and the number of electoral votes it depends on the number of slaves living in a state.

“States should never be rewarded for having more slaves.”

“States should never be rewarded for having more slaves,” said Yale law professor Akhil Reed Amar. Slaves had no political rights, the same as other groups, such as women. Women and children, however, were represented by their husbands and fathers, according to Amar, while “slaves were bought and sold, and their names were changed.”

The debate over whether to count slaves was bitter at times, and delegates sought a practical solution, without which the constitution might never have been passed, according to Gutzman. The scholar says that James Madison, the person who proposed the three-fifths formula, “I believed that the convention would fail if this issue was not resolved.”

What was the effect of the pact?

The general opinion of historians is that counting slaves, at least partially, significantly increased the political power of the south. The most notable example of this could be the elections of 1800.

“Without the Covenant of Three Fifths, John Adams wins the 1800 election against Thomas Jefferson,” Amar said, by the advantage in the electoral vote of the southern states, derived from their slave population. Seven of the first nine elections were won by Virginia slaveholders, according to Amar, who studies the subject in his new book, “The Words That Made Us: America’s Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840.”

After the 1800 elections, when an amendment to the constitution was passed to resolve problems with the Electoral College, New England representatives who proposed eliminating the language referring to three-fifths were ignored, according to Amar. That clause was removed only with amendments passed after the civil war, that abolished slavery and gave black people political rights.

The issue of taxes never affected the slave owners. Gutzman says there were “never direct population-related taxes” in the constitution.

The Covenant and current racism

Some states want ban “critical racial theories”, that analyze the ways in which race and racism affect politics, culture and law. Arkansas, Idaho and Oklahoma implemented different versions of that veto this year. In other states, such as New Hampshire, Missouri and Louisiana, there are proposals to do the same, although they have little chance of being approved.

Lafferty made his comments in a last-minute effort by Republicans to push a bill forward before a legislative recess in Tennessee. The proposal, which is resisted in the Senate, seeks to prevent the teaching that people, whether because of their race or gender, are racist, sexist or oppressive by nature, whether consciously or unconsciously. Conservative lawmakers say they fear white people will be taught to be ashamed of the failings of their ancestors, such as slavery.

Opponents of these measures say they would be very difficult to enforce and could constitute a violation of freedom of expression.

Mark Sherman and Kimberlee Kruesi. AP Agency

