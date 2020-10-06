Has Donald Trump’s contamination management been managed by “idiots” as Norman Lester puts it in his book? “His entire administration, since 2016, shows that the United States is currently managed by totally incompetent people, it is a totally improvised management that is done from day to day”, laments the journalist. “How did the Americans come to this? My sources are 90% American (…) Americans look at their compatriots in dismay and see what they are becoming”Norman Lester adds.

Did the Republican Party prepare for the advent of Donald Trump with Nixon, Reagan or Bush? “The administration of GW Bush, which predated that of Barack Obama, has sometimes been called ‘stupid’. This applies a fortiori to the Trump administration. Look at what has been going on with him since he took over. is in the hospital. Now he’s going to play victim. He’s going to make calls like, ‘Coronavirus is not dangerous,’ then, ‘I got out of it.’ But polls show many Americans , among the undecided, seem to want to vote overwhelmingly for Joe Biden “, highlights Norman Lester.