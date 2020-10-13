Aware of having little leverage to prevent the Senate, with a Republican majority, from confirming Amy Coney Barrett, the Democrats used this platform to refocus the debate on the pandemic.

“It’s going to be a long week of wrangling.” The head of the Judiciary Committee of the United States Senate, Republican Lindsey Graham, has no illusions about the four days devoted to the chamber’s consideration of Amy Coney Barrett’s candidacy. Monday, October 12, the first hearing of the judge appointed by Donald Trump to the Supreme Court ended in a dialogue of the deaf between Republicans admiring this “brilliant” jurist and democrats lambasting a calendar “irresponsible” in the midst of a pandemic and “illegitimate” so close to the elections.

Judge Barrett, 48, was chosen by the Republican President on September 26 to succeed feminist and progressive icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died eight days earlier of cancer. At 22 days before the presidential election, she presented herself to the Senate, charged by the Constitution to endorse her appointment, an exercise considered for granted given the Republican majority in this chamber.

The magistrate, a practicing Catholic, is very well seen by the religious right. Thus, his faith, and his large family – of seven children – were praised by the Republicans, as were his qualities as a lawyer.

In the chamber of the Senate, the Democratic senators decided to attack him on the criticisms expressed by the judge against the law of the former president Barack Obama which extended the health coverage of millions of Americans, the ‘Obamacare. While in a month’s time the Supreme Court will consider an appeal by Republicans against this law, they have all given the example of beneficiaries of this law. Large photos to support them, they assured that these sick Americans would be the big losers of a reshuffled Supreme Court.

Aware of having little leverage to prevent the Senate from confirming Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats have also used this forum to refocus the debate on the pandemic, which has killed more than 210,000 in the United States. Senator Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, blasted the attitude according to her “irresponsible” of his fellow Republican who decided to organize these hearings although three elected officials tested positive ten days ago.

Noting that more than 50 people were gathered indoors for long hours, the senator, who spoke by video, criticized them for “put in danger” Congress staff. “The Senate should instead prioritize a rescue plan for families” added Kamala Harris, judging “illegitimate” a process so close to the poll.

But for Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, “the Senate is performing its constitutional duty”. This close to the president is betting on a vote in plenary next week.