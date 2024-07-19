According to the criteria of

According to recent data published by the portal My Visa JobsMac Pizza Management leads the ranking of companies with the most Labor Certifications (LC) in the food industry presented for foreign workers in recent years. With an impressive total of With 162 certifications, this company is positioned as a key player in facilitating opportunities for migrants seeking to settle permanently in the United States.

It should be remembered that for a migrant to obtain permanent residence, It is the employer who must request and manage the documentation required by the United States Department of Labor.After this, Form I-129 is submitted to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) and the process can be carried out.

The green card allows you to live and work in the United States, and some companies make it easier to obtain one. Photo:iStock Share

The website’s report reveals that Mac Pizza Management submitted 160 certifications in 2023. The company ranks 1,459 among all green card sponsors in the U.S.which suggests a highly competitive landscape in this area and that it is not the only one.

Mac Pizza Management is not a company that sells its own products, but rather owns and operates 100 Domino’s Pizza stores in Southeast Texas and other surrounding areas. For example, it has opportunities for migrants in cities such as Houston, Austin, Killeen and Beaumont, among other locations. The opportunities it offers Currently this company is for work as a customer service representative, with salaries of US$19,092 per year.

Other companies in the sector that facilitate the green card for migrants in the United States

In addition to the aforementioned, according to the portal My Visa Jobs, Other companies in the food industry also helped more migrants settle in the United States as permanent workers. Among them Shrimp Basket Restaurants, Acg Bbq and Sunshine Restaurant Merger Sub, Llc stand outamong other.