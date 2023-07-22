United States | Florida’s new curriculum bans teaching about oppression based on skin color

The curriculum is based on laws passed under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. In the future, high school students should be told, for example, that “slaves developed skills that in some cases brought them personal benefit”.

of Florida the state has adopted a new curriculum that defines how African-American history should be taught from kindergarten to high school in the future.

The curriculum is a continuation of Florida’s Republican governor by Ron DeSantis in the lead-up to laws passed last year that affect how schools are allowed to teach African-American history, race and racism, and what books can be used.

DeSantis is also a Republican primary candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

For example, laws prohibit teaching that some are privileged or oppressed based on their skin color. According to Republicans, the laws protect children from inappropriate content related to racial issues and sexual orientation.

According to the teachers, the laws scare them into silence. According to citizen activists, the laws are practically censorship, the news agency Reuters and the British Broadcasting Corporation say BBC.

In the new there are points in the curriculum that have raised concerns among teachers and human rights organizations.

Critics have called the new curriculum “cleaned up” and “a big step backwards”, the BBC reports. Its by the teachers they had previously interviewed according to the new, loosely formulated laws lead to teachers not being able to teach for fear of breaking the law.

In addition, the Vice President of the United States Terrible Harris urged The New York Times -magazine to tell his advisors to immediately make a trip to Florida.

“In the midst of all these atrocities, how could anyone claim that there would be any benefit from such blatant exploitation of humanity?” Harris said in a speech in Florida on Friday.

Harris No The Washington Post – according to the magazine mentioned DeSantis by name. Instead, he referred to “extremists” and those who “want to be talked about as American leaders.”

“Really, hey, adults know what slavery was really like. It included rape. It involved torture. It included taking children away from their mothers. It involved the worst examples of exploitation of humanity in the history of our world.”

Concern has been raised, for example, by the positive-toned section of the new curriculum, according to which middle school students should be told in the future that “slaves developed skills that in some cases brought them personal benefit”.

African Americans president and CEO of the civil rights organization National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Derrick Johnson criticized the new curriculum.

According to Johnson, the decision is an attempt “to bring our country back to the America of the 19th century, where black lives were not valued,” Reuters reports.

The Florida Education Association also said in a statement that the new plan “confirmed many of teachers’ worst fears.”

“How can our students ever be prepared for the future if they don’t have a complete, honest picture of where we’ve come from?”, president of a professional association Andrew Spar asked in a statement, according to the BBC.

According to Spar, the changes “cheat” children who “deserve the whole truth about American history, good and bad.”

The curriculum against “the development of skills for slaves” was defended by African Americans William Allen and Frances Presley Rice, who participated in the working group that developed the new guidelines. On Thursday, they released a statement saying that the point about “skills learned by slaves” was to show that slaves weren’t just victims.

“Florida students deserve to learn how slaves took advantage of every possible circumstance to benefit themselves and the African-American community,” Allen and Presley Rice said in a statement.

Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. said that slavery and racist violence are among the “difficult subjects” that are progressing through the curriculum in an age-appropriate way.

Nothing has been removed from the teaching, but everything “good, bad and ugly” is still included, Díaz Jr. assures.

Republicans have, thanks to the majority in the Florida State House and Senate, been able to pass very conservative lawswhich, in addition to education, concern, for example, a stricter right to abortion and a freer right to bear arms.

When both DeSantis and the sitting president Joe Biden are candidates in their party’s primaries, the discussion about the curriculum quickly degenerated into accusations of propaganda on both sides.

According to The Washington Post, Vice President Harris’ role has turned into a “fighting dog” in cases where the administration wants to directly attack Republican primary candidates.

of the UN expert group under the Human Rights Council evaluate earlier this year that the legacy of slavery affects the lives of black people in the United States every day.

According to a group of experts, racial inequality dates back to the founding of the United States.