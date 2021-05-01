United States Florida plans to ban social media companies from permanently banning politicians, backed by Trump’s Twitter account freeze

The controversial bill is unconstitutional, critics say.

Florida The state of the United States is going through a bill that will prevent social media giants from permanently deleting user accounts for politicians.

The controversial bill has been passed in both houses of the state parliament. No longer missing the state governor Ron Desantisin signature. Republican De Santis has moved to Florida Donald Trumpin close ally.

The bill is based on allegations by Florida Republicans and Conservatives that social media giants are specifically censoring conservative opinions, says news site NBC Miami.

The most notable case in the United States is when the instant messaging service Twitter permanently closed President Trump’s user account in January. Prior to this, Trump supporters had attacked the congress building in Washington.

Florida according to the bill, social media platforms could close the accounts of politicians or election candidates for up to 14 days. After that, the accounts should be restored, or there would be a threat of a fine of up to $ 100,000 for each day the account remains frozen.

The law would apply to network platforms with more than one hundred million monthly users.

The bill is popular with Florida Republican politicians, but the law has also been criticized. For example, NetChoice, an organization that promotes freedom of expression on the Internet, opposed the law in its position in March.

According to the organization, the law is against the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. That part of the Constitution prohibits, inter alia, the State from enacting a law restricting freedom of expression or the press.

According to NetChoice, the bill would restrict freedoms because in practice it could force a private social media platform to share content that is against its own policy.

“Imagine if, the government would require the church to allow user-generated comments or third-party ads in support of abortion on its social media page,” NetChoice wrote in a statement. According to the organization, this would be against the first amendment to the Constitution, and it would be the same if social media platforms were forced to share content they do not want to share.

It is likely that technology companies will take the Florida bill to court unconstitutionally, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Reviews has also raised a special loophole in the bill. The text of the law completely excludes companies that own or operate amusement parks. This ensures that the law does not apply to the entertainment company Disney and its user platforms. Florida has a Disney theme park.

The amusement park section of the bill has been criticized as hypocritical.

“If Facebook were to buy a theme park, would that prevent us from being able to regulate what’s happening on Facebook,” MP Democrat Andrew Learned asked NBC according to Miami.

There are other sections in the bill that seek to limit the way social media giants collect, store and use information about users.