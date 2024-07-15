Florida Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the criminal case against former President Donald Trump on Monday for mishandling confidential documents after leaving the White House.

The judge ruled that “special prosecutor Jack Smith was illegally appointed to his position and had no authority to bring the case.”

“The Clerk is ordered to close this case. All scheduled hearings are cancelled. All pending motions are denied as inadmissible and all pending deadlines are cancelled,” the ruling reads.

Donald Trump at the US presidential debate. Photo:EFE

What was former President Donald Trump accused of?

The tycoon, who hopes to return to the White House in the November elections, was accused of keeping classified files – including records from the Pentagon and the National Security Agency – without special protection at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and of obstructing official efforts to recover them.

Trump and his personal assistant Walt Nauta, also a defendant in the case, each filed motions with the judge to dismiss the case.

The former president pleaded not guilty last year to charges of illegally withholding national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and make false statements.

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

In another New York trial, the Republican was found guilty in May of falsifying accounting records to buy the silence of former porn star Stormy Daniels. about a sexual encounter between the two in 2006 that could have damaged his 2016 presidential bid.

Although Colombian-born judge Juan Merchán had set July 11 as the date for sentencing, the judge ultimately postponed the decision until September following a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that determined that the former president has partial immunity for his actions as president.

In addition to the New York case, Trump has been charged in Washington and Georgia with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.