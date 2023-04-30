A tornado devastated Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, overturning vehicles and uprooting trees. Witness footage, taken on Saturday, April 29, shows cars stacked on top of each other and damaged buildings. “It just looked like a thunderstorm, then suddenly you could see the cone developing and coming rapidly towards us – said a witness – from when it formed to when it hit it was a matter of minutes”. There would be no injuries
