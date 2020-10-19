Florida has 29 major voters. It is impossible to enter the White House without entering the “Sunshine state”. The state is more fractured than ever, like the country. He has been one of the most affected by the Coronavirus. Tourism, the main source of income, is hit hard. In Orlando’s Disney Land park, 7,000 jobs are at risk. In the parking lot of a nearby hotel, 700 vehicles are lining up to look for food distributed by associations.

Dona Lawson was a waitress at Disney. She comes to distribute the packages to keep in touch with others. “I must receive a letter that will tell me when I can resume. In the meantime, it makes me feel good to help all these people“, she explains.”Whoever the next president is, we hope that he will improve the economic situation and that he will lighten our burden.“Says an American who lines up to get his food package.”6 months ago, I could never have given them my parking lot, it was full“, assures the owner of the hotel where the meal distribution takes place.