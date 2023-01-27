United States | Five police officers were charged with manslaughter after beating a man to death

Stateside five police officers were charged with manslaughter after a black man they beat died in Tennessee.

The victim of the event Tire Nichols, 29, was stopped Jan. 7 for reckless driving, according to Memphis police. The man had not stopped at the stop sign. After the chase, officers beat him beyond recognition, the family’s attorneys said in a statement.

The Memphis police said last Friday that they had fired five officers who are also black themselves. The dismissal is justified by numerous violations found in the internal investigation, which were related to, among other things, excessive use of force, the duty to intervene in situations and the duty to provide assistance.

Nichols was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to the police. He died of his injuries in hospital on January 10.

“These officers are believed to be directly responsible for the physical abuse of Nichols,” Memphis Police Sgt Cerelyn Davis said.

“This is not just a professional failure, but a failure to show basic humanity to another individual. This incident was horrific, callous and inhumane,” he continued.

The event has been recorded on video

Cloak the police, who are arrested, are also accused of aggravated assault and aggravated deprivation of liberty. According to the authorities, there is a video of what happened, which is planned to be released on Friday.

“Nobody will have any questions about the charges after they see that video,” District Attorney Steve Mulroy told CNN.

Police chief David also indicated that the content of the video was crude.

“I expect you to be outraged by the disregard for basic human rights,” he said.

The family’s attorneys described the manner in which Nichols lost his life while being handled by the police as abhorrent. Advocates say Nichols’ assault shows serious needs to change and reform legislation to end violence in the context of low-risk actions, such as stopping at a traffic sign in this case.

Police violence and racism have been in the background in the United States since the police killed a black man of George Floyd in an arrest situation in May 2020. Floyd’s death ignited widespread Black Lives Matter protests against racism.

President of the United States Joe Biden urged people to remain calm and said he supported peaceful protests.

“While Americans mourn, the Justice Department conducts its investigation, and state officials continue their work, I join the Tyre family’s request for a peaceful protest,” he said.

“Rage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable,” Biden said.