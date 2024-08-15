United States | Five people have been arrested in connection with Matthew Perry’s death, including the actor’s personal assistant

United States|According to the news agency AFP, one of those charged can face up to 120 years in prison.

Cloak the actor has been charged against the person Matthew Perry in connection with the death, reports the Reuters news agency.

According to Reuters, two doctors and Perry’s assistant are among the defendants. Lawyer Martin Estrada said they were part of a large criminal network that distributed large quantities of Prescription Ketamine to Perry and others.

According to AFP, one of the indicted doctors can face up to 120 years in prison.

The authorities of Los Angeles held a press conference on Thursday evening, Finnish time, about the details of the criminal investigation.

TMZ entertainment website told of the arrests earlier Thursday. According to the media, among those arrested are at least one doctor and several drug dealers.

The authorities tracked down the suspects by confiscating computers, phones and other electronic devices. According to TMZ, text messages allegedly related to drug dealing were found during the search.

Particularly Perry, known for the Frendit series, died of the “acute effects” of the prescription drug ketamine in October of last year at the age of 54. He was found drowned in the bathtub of his home.

According to the coroner, Perry received ketamine as a drip every other day for some time. The last drip reportedly took place a week and a half before his death. However, according to the coroner, the ketamine found in Perry’s body at the time of death could not have come from that treatment.

According to the doctor, the large amount of ketamine caused Perry’s circulatory system to overstimulate and respiratory depression, says the Los Angeles Times.

Other contributing factors to the actor’s death were drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid use disorders.