Tuesday, June 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | Five people died and a 13-year-old girl was seriously wounded in a shooting in Las Vegas

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
United States | Five people died and a 13-year-old girl was seriously wounded in a shooting in Las Vegas
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Gun violence in the United States was at its peak in 2020 and 2021, but Deaths related to gun use are still at a very high level in European terms.

Four a woman and one man died and a 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Las Vegas.

The shootings took place in two apartments located close to each other in the northern part of the city.

Based on the tips they received, the police went to arrest the suspect on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the suspect was told to drop his weapon, at which point the man shot himself.

The news agency Reuters and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

For weapon use related Deaths increased by almost 43 percent in the 2010s in the United States, according to the US National Institute of Health NIHCM.

It became the statistical peak Donald Trump’s the last year of the presidency 2020 and Joe Biden the beginning of the presidential term in 2021.

Deaths caused by armed violence decreased slightly in 2022 and the decrease was sharper last year.

From a European point of view, the numbers are still very high, even in relation to the population.

Almost 43,000 people died as a result of gun use in the United States last year. More than half of them committed suicide.

#United #States #people #died #13yearold #girl #wounded #shooting #Las #Vegas

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Russia, the growth rate of US government debt was revealed

In Russia, the growth rate of US government debt was revealed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]