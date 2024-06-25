United States|Gun violence in the United States was at its peak in 2020 and 2021, but Deaths related to gun use are still at a very high level in European terms.

Four a woman and one man died and a 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Las Vegas.

The shootings took place in two apartments located close to each other in the northern part of the city.

Based on the tips they received, the police went to arrest the suspect on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the suspect was told to drop his weapon, at which point the man shot himself.

For weapon use related Deaths increased by almost 43 percent in the 2010s in the United States, according to the US National Institute of Health NIHCM.

It became the statistical peak Donald Trump’s the last year of the presidency 2020 and Joe Biden the beginning of the presidential term in 2021.

Deaths caused by armed violence decreased slightly in 2022 and the decrease was sharper last year.

From a European point of view, the numbers are still very high, even in relation to the population.

Almost 43,000 people died as a result of gun use in the United States last year. More than half of them committed suicide.