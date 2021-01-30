United States First conspiracy charges against Washington congressional attack, instructions found in bomb’s home

The accused of participating in the conspiracy are members of the Proud Boys far-right group. One of them has been seen in the videos breaking a window and helping rioters enter a congress building.

Stateside the first conspiracy charges have been filed for the January 6 congressional attack. Two conspirators accused of conspiracy have been linked to a far-right group called Proud Boys.

In one of their homes, a home search found instructions for building a bomb. The instructions were stored on a memory stick, according to the news agency Reuters.

Second of those accused of conspiracy is 43 years old Dominic Pezzola, which has been seen in videos breaking a congressional window with a shield stolen from police and then helping the rioters through the window into the building.

He himself headed inside after entering the Senate premises and rested on video burning a cigar.

To Pezzola and, like him, to a resident of New York State William Pepelle, 31, has been read Ministry of Justice bulletin according to several charges, including conspiracy, including civil unrest, unauthorized intrusion into a federal building, and rioting there.

Pezzola’s indictment also mentions other crimes, such as disrupting the work of the authorities, looting and destroying federal property, opposing official power, and violence.

Proud Boys The connection is evidenced, inter alia, by the fact that both men are alleged to own Combat Vests with the group’s logo. They have attended several meetings and demonstrations of members of the group.

A memory stick containing bomb instructions was found during a search of the accused’s home. The defendant’s lawyer tells Reuters that his principal never opened the file.

According to him, it was a survivalist handbook from which the authorities had picked up a separate bomb section to support the charges.

Prosecutors demanded that Pezzola’s arrest be extended during the trial.

Congressional attack as a result, more than 135 people have been arrested so far, according to Reuters. Several charges have already been filed. For example, a horned shaman Jacob Anthony Chansley alias Jake Angelia accused of, among other things, illegal intrusion and rioting in the Capitol area.

It remains to be seen, among other things, who built and installed the bombs found at the party offices. According to the Federal Police FBI, the bombs were set the night before the attack, that is, before Donald Trumpin speech interpreted as incitement to its supporters.

A maximum reward of up to $ 100,000 has been promised for tips leading to finding a bomb setter.