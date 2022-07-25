A raging California wildfire raged overnight into Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations, as millions of Americans endure record-breaking scorching heat and is expected to intensify.

(Also read: Heat wave hits the United States with temperatures of 37 ° C)

More than 2,000 firefighters, supported by 17 helicopters, were deployed against the Oak Firewhich was declared on Friday in California, near Yosemite National Park, reported the California Forest Protection Service (Cal Fire).

However, two days after it began, the fire had already consumed more than 5,700 hectares and was 10 percent controlled, according to the report, which added that the heat, combined with low humidity, would “difficult” efforts to combat it. .

(You may be interested: Is the United States in a recession?)

“The extreme consequences of the drought have led to a critical level of combustibility,” according to the Cal Fire report.

The fire near Yosemite National Park continues to spread.

The extreme consequences of the drought have led to a critical level of combustibility.

Deemed “explosive” by authorities, the fire leaves ash, destroyed vehicles and property debris in its wake as emergency personnel work to evacuate residents and protect structures in its path.

Already 10 properties have been destroyed, five damaged and thousands are threatened. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated, said CAL FIRE official Hector Vasquez.

“Personnel from various departments across the state are arriving to help control this fire,” Vasquez told AFP, calling the situation “really complex.” California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County on Saturday due to “conditions extremely hazardous to the safety of persons and property.”

Gore attacks ‘inaction’

Al Gore, US Vice President in the Bill Clinton era, won the Nobel Peace Prize for his environmental activism in 2007. His critics said that in his activities, peace is neither clear nor manifest.

Evidence of global warming could be seen in other parts of the country, as 85 million Americans in more than a dozen states received an extreme heat alert over the weekend.

The crisis prompted former Vice President Al Gore, a tireless campaigner against climate change, to issue stern warnings on Sunday about “inaction” by US lawmakers.

Gore was adamant when asked if, as promised, President Joe Biden should declare a climate emergency.

“Mother Nature has already declared a global emergency,” he told ABC News.

And “it’s going to get much worse very quickly,” he warned in another NBC interview. Gore also noted that recent crises, including deadly heat waves in Europe, should draw the attention of members of Congress, who have so far refused to take action against climate change.

“I think these extreme events, which are getting worse and more serious, are starting to change opinion,” he said.

new record temperatures

The central and northeastern United States are the regions most affected by extreme temperatures.

“Numerous records are set to be matched and/or broken in the Northeast as high temperatures near the century mark and heat indices hover between 105-110 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5-43.3 Celsius). ),” the National Weather Service said Sunday. A heat emergency is in effect for cities in the Northeast, including Boston, Philadelphia and Washington.

Forest fire in California due to heat wave. See also UANL creates anti-fire foam, friendly to the environment

Not even the Northwest, facing the Pacific and usually cooler, will escape the

heat, as the region is expected to face several days of 90 degrees Fahrenheit next week.

Numerous cities have been forced to open refrigeration stations and increase protection for at-risk communities, such as the homeless and those without access to air conditioning.

Several regions of the planet have been hit by extreme heat waves in recent months, such as Western Europe in July and India in March-April, which, according to scientists, is an unequivocal sign of climate warming.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP

More world news

– Ukraine prepares to start grain exports despite attacks

– Canada: the sins of the Catholic Church for which the Pope asks forgiveness

– UK: Truss and Sunak go head-to-head in new debate