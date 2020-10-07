According to the federal police, an average of 2.3 million guns per month were sold in 2019. But in 2020 sales are soaring: almost 4 million only for the month of June, a historic record. In the United States, millions of guns are in circulation and many beginners learn the handling of weapons as in one of the shooting centers located in Raymond (Mississippi) in the south of the country.

“5-10 million new gun owners in the United States”

“I saw that there are about 5 to 10 million new gun owners in the United States. There is a marked increase. It has also caused a shortage of guns and ammunition”, explains Chad Winkler, manager of Boondock Firearmes Academy. Apprentice shooters have a feeling of insecurity. “As soon as there is unrest in the country, gun sales skyrocket”says Harriet Hurler, a woman who is learning firearms.