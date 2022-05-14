United States Finns should be prepared to say goodbye to a stable eastern border, says an American researcher

Russia’s poor war success has led to an increase in President Vladimir Putin’s unpredictability, says Michael O’Hanlon, a researcher at the Brookings Incubator.

Washington

Yet five years ago an American scientist Michael O’Hanlon opposed Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

He believed that it would be better for the security situation in Europe to have some kind of neutral zone on the continent, a consortium of neutral countries. It could have served as a buffer between East and West.