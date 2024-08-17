United States | Finnish researcher: The beginning of Kamala Harris’s campaign has been almost perfect

United States|Avoiding interviews with the media has also brought criticism to the Democratic presidential candidate. Even at the party meeting, Harris gets to bask in the spotlight with the script.

Democrats presidential candidate Horrible Harris the campaign has started almost perfectly, estimates the Finnish researcher.

Vice President Harris arrives at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week in a situation where he is more popular than ever. Postdoctoral researcher at the John Morton Center of the University of Turku Oscar Winberg can see that Harris succeeded in the first steps of the campaign in two important challenges.

First, according to Winberg, the Democratic Party is currently extremely united. The situation is very different from 2016, when the protracted primary race was the favorite of the party elite Hillary Clinton and the left-wing candidate Bernie Sanders had sometimes left painful divisions within the party.

This time, the left wing of the Democrats has also rallied solidly behind Harris, even though he is a traditional center-line Democrat.

President Joe Biden after giving up the race on July 21, the party managed to consolidate its ranks amazingly quickly. This has generally been seen as an important success for the party, as the so-called open party meeting and the torn race for the presidential nomination would inevitably have divided the party.

“Before Biden stepped aside, it was by no means clear whether the Harris campaign would succeed in uniting the party. That was the first challenge, and it worked out perfectly,” Winberg tells STT.

Second according to Winberg, the challenge was how the voters react to the change of candidate. Prior to Biden’s resignation, Harris’ personal popularity and approval ratings in hypothetical comparisons with Republicans to Donald Trump were not flattering. But when Harris then became the candidate, his approval rating rebounded, and the readings are now clearly better than Biden’s in recent months.

For example Fivethirtyeight– website’s national average of support, Harris had a lead of almost three percentage points over Trump this week. He is now ahead in most of the swing states as well, and he has emerged as the favorite to win the election in the betting markets.

According to Winberg, it is difficult to assess how much of the support is people’s satisfaction with Biden’s resignation and how much is Harris’s personal popularity. In any case, the direction has been right for the Democrats.

Kamala Harris greeted people while visiting North Carolina on Friday.

Harris’s the campaign’s “honeymoon” culminates in the party convention, where the Democrats gather from Monday to Thursday.

Party meetings usually give the candidates at least a momentary boost in support, because during the week of the party meeting they get a lot of media exposure even among people who don’t normally follow politics.

“It might not have been so important when the candidates were Trump and Biden, who are familiar to everyone, but this is a pretty important week for Harris to be seen more widely,” says Winberg.

The formal tasks of the party meeting – choosing the presidential candidate and approving the party program – have played a smaller role in recent decades. This time, Harris doesn’t even have to be officially blessed as the Democratic nominee, since this official choice was already made in early August in a virtual vote.

The main focus at the party meeting is on raising the mood. In August, Americans usually start paying more and more attention to the election campaign, and the caucus is an opportunity to present the party’s vision.

“We’re showing what it means to be a Democrat and what kind of America they want to build,” summarizes Winberg.

US President Joe Biden photographed in Maryland on Thursday.

During the week, all the brightest stars and rising talents of the Democratic Party will take the stage in Chicago to speak. Monday night is starred by the sitting president Joe Bidenwho gets his moment in the spotlight before the spotlight shifts to Vice President Harris. Tuesday’s star speaker is expected to be the former president Barack Obamaand on Wednesday the governor of Minnesota will speak Tim Walzwho accepts the vice presidential nomination in his speech.

The party meeting will culminate on Thursday with Harris’ speech, where he will officially accept his party’s presidential nomination.

Weinberg believes Harris will be able to make a strong speech in Chicago. The performance of the vice-president is watched with great interest, as there has been a lot of discussion about his performance skills.

According to Winberg, during the first weeks of the campaign, many have been surprised by how well Harris has performed at his campaign events. According to Winberg, there is nothing surprising about that.

“I think he has always been quite strong at these campaign events, he knows how to give a speech.”

According to the researcher, the image conveyed about Harris during the vice presidency says more about the role of the vice president in the United States than about Harris himself. The vice president’s task is mainly to be at the president’s side all the time, and there are hardly any opportunities to make politics.

“There isn’t much room to be an active politician at events. Through it, there will be clips like these, which the Republicans have tried to spread, for example, on social media,” Winberg points out.

Kamala Harris appeared in front of the crowd at her campaign event in Las Vegas on August 10.

Reputation Harris as a performer struggling without a script and a teleprompter, however, is tenacious.

Harris has received criticism in the early weeks of his presidential candidacy for not giving proper interviews to the media and not holding press conferences. Republicans have begun to stir up this point more and more.

The general argument is that the Harris campaign is hiding the candidate from the media because he is not believed to do particularly well being grilled by the press. Harris’s defenders, on the other hand, consider that with this tactic he has been able to define himself to the American people on his own terms.

According to Winberg, Harris can still pull through the party convention without holding an actual press conference.

“During the party meeting, no one demands it, basically this is a pretty tightly coordinated performance, and everyone accepts it. Even at the Republican Party Convention, everyone had teleprompters in use.”

However, after the week of the party meeting, Harris must start talking to the press, in Winberg’s opinion, so that avoiding interviews does not become too much of a talking point.

“After all, it’s important for Harris not to get the impression that he doesn’t agree to talk to the press because Trump and (the vice-presidential candidate JD) Vance are already trying to make it an election theme.”