United States Finnish report: Donald Trump tried to manipulate the result of the presidential election in seven different ways – “The attack on democracy was unprecedented”

The story was originally published on Tuesday. Maria Annala’s research report was officially released today, Thursday.

Plate left to ring on April 3, 2020. That’s when the President of the United States Donald Trump questioned the postal vote for the first time.

“A lot of people cheat in a postal vote,” Trump said at the news conference. He then continued to argue the argument until November 3rd and beyond.

Maria Annala­

“By election day, he had repeated an unfounded allegation of fraud dozens of times, in one form or another,” writes Visiting Researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Maria Annala.

Fresh in her research report, Annala summarizes the means Trump used in trying to take the election.

Attempts to show postal voting invalid were just one tool in Trump’s repertoire.

Annala bundles the methods into seven different categories: disseminating disinformation, making it difficult to vote, intimidating and violent, peer pressure, attacking administrative institutions, violating the rules of the democratic game, and intrigue with foreign states.

President Donald Trump spoke to his supporters at a campaign ceremony in Florida on November 26th.­

“Most of the means were not new, but the combination was unique,” ​​Annala sums up. “In established democracies, Trump was the first sitting president of the 21st century to embark on such a huge campaign to manipulate elections.”

What was unique, according to Annala, was that the head of state of a strong democracy introduced means that are familiar from fragile democracies or outright autocratic countries.

Accusation is hard, but it has a margin.

Annala identified in her English report (Trump’s Attack on American Democracy) Trump’s methods. The data is not new in itself – the essential twists and turns of election manipulation have been reported many times in this magazine as well – but as it is systematically flattened by 16 pages, there is still a need to rub one’s eyes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with President Trump at the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2019.­

Trump really tried to threaten the Ukrainian authorities to dig up the dirt of his future opponent Joe Biden boy Hunterista (intrigue with a foreign state).

Trump really tried to put pressure on state-level election officials and Republican politicians to find ways to tamper with the election result (attacking an institution of government, breaking the rules of the game of democracy).

Trump really didn’t try to reassure his supporters, even though the election officials doing their work were even threatened with death (intimidation and violence).

“Instead, he incited his supporters to protest in Washington DC on the day Congress was due to confirm the election result,” Annala writes. “Big protest in DC on January 6th. Come along, wild mood known! Trump tweeted on December 19. ”

The consequences are known. The swarming crowds rushed to Congress, five died, worse could have gone.

Supporters of President Trump rushed to the convention building after Trump’s speech on January 6 in Washington.­

January Day 6 was not a detached event. It was the culmination of a development that Annala describes as “the erosion of democracy”. The term (in English democratic erosion) has previously been used by an American democracy scholar Michael Coppedge.

The last couple of decades have been marked by the growing concern of scholars about the state of democracy.

Annala writes: “Their concern has not been due to the sharp decline in the number of democracies in the world, but to the clear signs of the erosion of liberal democracy in countries that many still classify as democracies.”

In the United States, weathering manifested itself as a lack of confidence felt by voters long before Trump won the election in 2016. The lack of confidence was exacerbated by the gap between Republicans and Democrats, which has only grown.

As Annala points out, the British research institute The Economist Intelligence Unit undermined its assessment of U.S. democracy as early as 2015. In the eyes of the EIU, the U.S. was no longer a “full democracy” but a “deficient democracy”.

Donald Trump had a favorable framework when he embarked on an almost continuous attack on the democratic electoral process for months. He had worked the soil for three years as president.

Trump acted against the essence of democracy, ignoring an essential point. Annala refers to a Polish-American political scientist Adam Przeworskin to the definition, which is self-evident only in principle: “The system is designed to produce not only a winner but also a loser.”

What is the end result?

“The attack on democracy was unprecedented in U.S. history,” Annala writes. “In the end, Trump’s attempt failed. The institutions of American democracy showed their strength when Trump and his party put it to the test. ”

A supporter of President Donlad Trump held a sign in Phoenix on November 7 that Democrats had falsified the election result.­

However, Trump’s actions did not affect Vail, Annala estimates.

“The people in the United States are more divided than ever in recent history, and large sections of the population lack confidence in the electoral system.”

Trump’s Attack on American Democracy appears at the Foreign Policy Institute website on Thursday.