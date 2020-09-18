United States Finland’s new US ambassador met with President Trump after only half an hour in office – the remains of the Indians in Finland’s possession have been restored and buried

Finland’s new US Ambassador, Mikko Hautala, met with President Donald Trump at an event in honor of the restoration of the Pueblo Indian legacy.

Finland recent U.S. ambassador Mikko Hautala and the director of the National Museum of Finland Elina Anttila met with the president Donald Trumpin on Thursday at the White House in Washington. The delegation reported on the social media.

The subject of the meeting was a collection of the remains of Pueblo Indians held by the Finnish National Museum, which was now returned to the United States.

The White House published a discussion at a formal meeting on their website.

Mikko Hautala is Finland’s new ambassador to the United States. His term officially began on September 1st. In practice, the duties of ambassadors begin with the envoy leaving his or her credentials with the presidential administration of the target country. Hautala also had time to do this on Thursday, which laughed at Trump.

“I’m just saying to the new ambassador who has only been here for about 35 minutes (laughter) that I accepted his credentials just 35 minutes ago. You act really fast (laughter), in 35 minutes. You really are something. Please, ”Trump told Hautala.

Prior to his secondment to Washington, Mikko Hautala, 48, served as Finland’s Ambassador to Moscow from 2016 to August 2020.

In addition to Trump, Hautala and Anttila, Director of the National Museum, the US Ambassador to Finland participated in the event. Bob Pence, Minister of the Interior David Bernhardt and the Deputy Minister of Indigenization Tara Sweeney.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö received a grateful thank you from everyone, including Trump.

President Donald Trump at the White House ceremony on September 17.­

Pueblo Indians The collection comes from excavations by a Swedish researcher Gustaf Nordenskiöld performed after hitting the settlements of the ancient Pueblo Indians in Mesa Verde, Colorado in 1891. Nordenskiöld sent more than 600 artifacts from his excavations to his home in Stockholm.

The collection was bought by a Finnish collector Herman Antell, from which it ended as part of a testamentary donation to Finland and to the National Museum.

From the United States the request for restitution has concerned only the remains of a collection of human remains and related funeral articles, totaling 64. Skeletons, mummies and pieces of bone, as well as buckets, mugs and pots, are included.

The National Museum’s collection has been the largest collection of artifacts ending up outside the United States from the more than a thousand-year-old early culture of the Pueblo Indians living in the canyon villages of Mount Mesa Verde in Colorado. The time span of the artefacts is wide: from the 6th century to the 13th century.

US Ambassador to Finland Bob Pence told the White House that there were about eighteen human remains in the returned material.

“Yes, there are human remains: maybe eighteen individuals – three whole bodies, one of which was a child or a young person – as well as several other remains,” Pence told Trump.

“They have now been reburied. They were all buried on Sunday morning, sir. ”