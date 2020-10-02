During his debate with Joe Biden, the US president refused to condemn white supremacists and called on a nationalist group to “stand by”.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday October 1 that he condemns “all white supremacists” after the controversy born of his ambiguous words during his debate against his Democratic opponent Joe Biden. “I have said it several times, let me be clear once again”Donald Trump said on Fox News.



“I condemn the Ku Klux Klan, I condemn all white supremacists, I condemn the Proud Boys”, he added, referring to this nationalist small group he had called during his debate against Democratic candidate Joe Biden to “keep ready”.

Called Tuesday evening by journalist Chris Wallace to explicitly condemn white supremacists, the tenant of the White House had dodged. He then called the Proud Boys at “step back and be ready”. Visibly delighted with the presidential wording, the paramilitary group immediately adopted the slogan, posting a logo on social networks with the words “Stand Back, Stand By”.