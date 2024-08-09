United States Federal Reserve | Economists knock out the idea of ​​an exceptionally large interest rate cut in a Bloomberg survey

Federal Reserve Bank of the United States|Weak employment figures raised market expectations for future interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. The estimates of the economists who responded to the Bloomberg news agency’s survey are more moderate.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Economists expect the US central bank to lower the key interest rate in September. The majority of economists anticipate an interest rate cut of 0.25 percentage points. The market expects the key interest rate to be in the range of 4.25–4.50 percent at the end of the year.

The greater part news agency Bloomberg’s among the economists who responded to the survey, in September, the US central bank, the Fed, does not expect a bigger cut to its key interest rate than previously expected.

51 economists answered the survey on August 6-8. in the days of.

The survey result differs from the latest estimates of some of the big Wall Street banks, according to which the Fed would cut the key interest rate more than usual, i.e. by half a percentage point, at its next meeting.

The Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, will hold its next meeting on the 17th-18th. September

Almost four out of five economists polled by Bloomberg expect the Fed to cut the key interest rate in September by 0.25 percentage points.

Most of the rest of the economists anticipate the interest rate cut to be greater than this. In practice, it would mean a one-time decrease of 0.5 percentage points.

Currently, the US Federal Reserve’s key interest rate range is between 5.25 and 5.50 percent.

The median forecast of the Bloomberg survey sees only a 10 percent probability that the key interest rate would be changed exceptionally even before the next meeting.

Discourse The prospect of a bigger or earlier rate cut by the Fed surfaced when weaker-than-expected employment data published at the end of last week raised concerns among investors about the state of the US economy.

According to Bloomberg, after the employment announcement, some of Wall Street’s major banks, such as JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup, raised their expectations for a September rate cut to 0.50 percentage points.

Based on the futures market, investors’ expectations of a half-percentage-point interest rate cut also jumped after last Friday’s employment announcement, but have since calmed down a bit.

Based on the latest data, the market considers a 0.50 percentage point decrease slightly more likely than a 0.25 percentage point decrease in September. The market currently expects the key interest rate to be in the range of 4.25–4.50 percent at the end of the year, i.e. a whole percentage point lower than at the moment.

Market expectations are probabilities formed from derivatives trading around central bank decisions. They are therefore not a guarantee of future events, but describe the market’s current expectations.

Bloomberg’s a consensus of economists polled expects the central bank to cut its key rate by 0.25 percentage points at its next three meetings this year and once in the first quarter of next year.

Economists’ forecasts of interest rate cuts are therefore slightly more moderate than market expectations. However, both the market and economists think it is clear that the key interest rate will be cut several times during the rest of the year.

US Chief Economist at forecasting company Oxford Economics Ryan Sweet tells Bloomberg that hopes for a bigger-than-usual rate cut are overblown.

“Historically, the Open Market Committee has cut [ohjauskorkoa] between their meetings or by more than 0.25 percentage points when there has been a clear negative economic shock in sight, or when the data has been weaker than it has been so far,” says Sweet.

In the previous one at its meeting at the end of July, the US central bank still kept its key interest rate unchanged. At that time, the central bank said that the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, had not slowed down in the spring as predicted, which is why it had to delay interest rate cuts.

However, the Open Market Committee hinted in its statement at the end of July that a rate cut is approaching.