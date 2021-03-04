United States Fed CEO was not worried about rising interest rates – US interest rate rises and equities began to fall

The Governor of the US Federal Reserve said on Thursday that the central bank is not promised immediate policy action due to rising interest rates on the country’s government bonds.

The United States the governor of the Fed Jerome Powell reiterated on Thursday its promise to keep monetary policy loose until employment improves.

Powell estimated at a seminar in the Wall Street Journal that the labor market and inflation will soon be evolving thanks to a vaccine distribution and stimulus package. The Fed aims for maximum employment and an inflation rate of 2%.

However, the central banker said it will take time and patience to achieve the goals.

Powell also commented on the recent rise in U.S. government bonds, which has weighed on stock markets around the world.

He said he took note of the rise in interest rates, but did not consider it “chaotic” or so significant that the central bank should take monetary policy action to get interest rates down.

“Our current monetary policy stance is appropriate,” Powell said.

Speaking of Powell, the U.S. ten-year government bond rate rose five percentage points to 1.54 percent when he signaled that no further immediate action was forthcoming.

At the same time, the US stock market turned to a clear decline.

Powell’s speech on Thursday was probably the last public speech ahead of the central bank interest rate meeting in two weeks.