Shooting at an Iowa high school: dead and injured. The police say that the attacker is dead

Police in Perry, IN Iowaconfirms there was a shooting at a high school, on “Perry High School“, specifying that theassailant is deceased.

“There are several people hit by gunfire”, but not yet “we know the precise number. There is no danger at the moment,” he said county sheriff of Dallas, Adam Infante.

The accident occurred on the first day of school after the holidays.

According to NBC the killer would be a student, and would have committed suicide. THE wounded would be ascertained at least three, two students and a school director. The shooting occurred against the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses and not far from where the Republican candidates were conducting theirs election campaign.

In front of the school, which is located about sixty kilometers north-west of Des Moines, at least five ambulances, rescue helicopters and fire units, as well as several police units from across central Iowa, including Special Forces.

Streets were closed for several blocks; was seen landing a emergency helicopter, right in front of the institute. The FBI has announced that it is helping local police in the investigation.

The mayor of PerryDirk Cavanaugh, said of Not still have “confirmed numbers” about the people involved.

