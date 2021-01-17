United States FBI warns of threat of armed attacks in every state, so far clashes in U.S. have not been reported

Groups of armed protesters have gathered in the capitals of several states.

Sunday has proceeded peacefully across the United States despite the fact that federal police had warned the FBI of the threat of armed attacks in every 50 states. Exceptional security measures may have been restrained by the president Donald Trumpin supporters want to use violence.

According to the newspaper The New York Times the atmosphere was still tense in the capital city of Washington and in the capitals of other states on Sunday night Finnish time, when several armed groups arrived on the outskirts of the administrative centers.

Late Sunday night, however, Finnish time has not yet been reported for violence or clashes between security authorities and protesters.

Chop groups of armed protesters gathered at least in Texas, Oregon, and Michigan, but the fringes of the state administration buildings were largely calm on Sunday.

Among the heavily armed protesters in Columbus, Ohio, there were about 25 members of the anti-government boogaloo group, The New York Times reports. However, members of the group said they were present to defend arms rights, which they said has nothing to do with Trump.

A handful of Trump supporters demonstrated in Ohio, but the atmosphere was mostly calm.

Michigan also seemed calm. For example, Bridge Michigan media reporter Jonathan Oosting tweeted on Sunday afternoon Finnish time that there was silence around the Michigan Legislative Building.

A few protesters later appeared on the scene, but the situation remained calm. Michigan is one of those states where Trump claimed to have won the election, when in reality he lost.

Capital Washington and the state capitals prepared for the possible violence by Trump supporters over the weekend. The reasons are the new president Joe Biden the upcoming inauguration on Wednesday.

The capital, Washington, which had received up to 25,000 soldiers from the National Guard, was honored with the most massive security measures. The enormity of the action is illustrated by the fact that the number is many times higher than the US forces in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

“It’s hard to see how our neighborhood has become a police state,” says Capitol Hill, Washington. Nancy Lazear, 68, described to HS over the weekend.

As an Epiphany, Trump’s supporters attacked the Congress House in Washington, demanding the annulment of Biden’s election victory. Five people were killed: one police officer and four Trump supporters. Later, one Congressman police committed suicide.