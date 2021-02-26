United States FBI searches for oligarch known as ‘Putin’s chef’ – suspected of entangling in 2016 US presidential election

Prigožin owns the so-called St. Petersburg trolley factory.

The United States the FBI has been wanted by the Federal Central Criminal Police Vladimir Putin a related oligarch Jevgeni Prigožinin, says, among other things Moscow Times. $ 250,000 (over € 205,000) will be given for a tip leading to his arrest reward.

The FBI suspects Prigožin, known as Putin’s chef, of being entangled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which won Donald Trump. Prigožin owns the so-called St. Petersburg Troll Factory, whose fake news and online scam campaign is believed to have contributed to Trump’s election victory.

According to Prigožin, the FBI is trying to make him a scapegoat for internal U.S. crises.

Prigožin has created his massive fortune with the help of Putin. Among other things, his companies have received large-scale contracts from the state, for example, to organize food supply for the army and schools. In addition, he is considered the owner of the Wagner mercenary company, which conducted dirty operations abroad in Russia.

The FBI issued an arrest warrant for Prigožin as early as 2018.