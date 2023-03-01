United States | FBI director: The coronavirus probably originated from a leak in a Chinese laboratory

FBI director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday that the federal police had considered it possible for some time that the virus escaped in a laboratory leak.

of the United States head of the federal police, the FBI Christopher Wray said on Tuesday that the covid-19 virus “most likely” originated from a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China.

The news agency AFP and CNN.

“For some time, the FBI has assessed that the origin of the pandemic most likely leads to a laboratory leak in Wuhan,” Wray said in a TV interview with the Fox News channel, according to AFP.

Wray commented on the matter following a report published earlier this week. According to it, the US Department of Energy has stated that a leak in a Chinese laboratory was the most likely cause of the outbreak of the corona epidemic.

Other American intelligence agencies nevertheless believe that the virus spread naturally and therefore not from laboratory conditions.

In the same Fox News interview, Wray also accused the Chinese government of trying to block US efforts to investigate the causes of the pandemic.

“The Chinese government … has done its best to block this work that we’re doing, the work that the US government and our close foreign partners are doing,” Wray said, continuing:

“It’s unfortunate for everyone.”

China’s authorities have expressed their dismay at the claim. According to them, it’s simply smearing China, writes AFP.

The scientific community, on the other hand, considers finding out the origin of the pandemic to be of crucial importance in order to combat and even prevent the next possible pandemic.

Correction on Wednesday at 11:11: The story originally stated that other American intelligence agencies believe that the virus was born naturally and therefore not in laboratory conditions. Corrected to the form that the virus is believed to have spread naturally.