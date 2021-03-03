United States FBI chief knocks out Republican Antifa allegations and defends his agency’s actions under congressional attack

Christopher Wray said the number of degrees related to domestic terrorism is double that of 2017, when he himself rose to head of the federal police.

The United States the FBI chief of federal police had to knock out the ex-president again on Tuesday Donald Trumpin allegations by Republican Allies that activists from left-wing Antifa had been involved in the rioting of the Congress House as an Epiphany.

News channel NBC News says the FBI chief Christopher Wrayn to date, there has been no evidence that the rioters included violent anarchists or individuals representing the anti-fascist Antifa.

Wray commented on the Epiphany attempt to take over the House of Congress in a hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee. Tuesday’s session was Wray’s first hearing after the congressional attack.

The United States under the Epiphany, allegations were made in the media on the right that the rioters were not Trump supporters but Antifa activists who organized the covert operation. Antifa is a loose group of left-wing activists who have become permanent enemies of Trump and the rest of the right and are often accused of violent protests.

According to NBC, Wray clarified that the participants in the Epiphany attack were among two main groups representing extremism: paramilitary forces, such as the far-right Oath Keepers, and pro-white supremacy groups.

Prosecutions have also shown that many of the detainees have openly described Trump as inciting them to riot.

Supporters of the country’s previous president, Trump, attacked the congress building on January 6th. Five people died during the riot. The House of Representatives prosecuted Trump for inciting the uprising, but the ex-president was, as expected, released in the country’s Senate.

News agency According to the AFP, on Tuesday, Wray also defended the FBI’s actions under the attack of the House of Congress and said an increase in domestic terrorism-related investigations.

He was tested for, among other things, whether the FBI underestimated the threat under attack. However, he defended the way his agency had handled intelligence gathered during the riot. Last week, congressional officials testified to Congress that they had not been given enough comprehensive progress reports under the Epiphany.

For example, in charge of the security of the House of Representatives Paul Irving had said that the need for a possible additional force had been discussed and the common view had been that there was no need for the force based on intelligence provided by the FBI.

It’s about was brutal intelligence compiled by the FBI on the eve of Norfolk Field Office in Virginia and emailed to police and other security officials by the U.S. Congress.

However, Wray said the matter was handled in his own understanding in accordance with the agency’s normal processes.

The intelligence report reported on social media discussions that Trump supporters have planned an attack on the House of Congress and that extremists are “ready for war”.

Wrayn according to the police had also been told the threat verbally, and the information had been published on a portal accessible to law enforcement personnel in the metropolitan area and across the country.

He said the email also went to several members of Congressional police.

When asked why the report did not end up being seen by police management before the riot, he said he did not have a good answer to this. Wray also admitted that he himself saw the report only days after the events of the Congress House.

He said the FBI is working to ensure that better sources, better information and better analysis can ensure that events like Epiphany never happen again.

Wray stressed the increase in violent extremism in the United States in recent years and sought to make it clear that the FBI is taking the threat seriously.

He said FBI agents are currently investigating 2,000 cases of domestic terrorism. The figure is double the number of similar degrees underway when he rose to head of the FBI in 2017.

According to Wray, extremist movements related to racist violence, especially supporters of white supremacy, are the largest single part of degrees related to domestic terrorism. For this main group, arrests nearly tripled in 2020 compared to 2017.