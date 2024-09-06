Georgia authorities on Thursday arrested the father of the teenager who killed four people in a shooting at his school in the town of Windsor on Wednesday and charged him with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

According to the director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (OIG), Chris Hosey, in a press conference, Colin Gray, 54, has been arrested in connection with the shooting of his 14-year-old son Colt Gray at Apalachee High School.

In addition to the manslaughter charges for each deceased, the suspect’s father is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of child cruelty, all stemming from the fact that “He deliberately allowed his son Colt to pick up a gun,” the authority said.