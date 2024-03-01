United States | Fashion icon Iris Apfel has died at the age of 102

Iris Apfel was the interior architect of the White House during nine different presidential administrations.

Decorator and fashion icon Iris Apfel has died at the age of 102.

Apfel, who was born in August 1921 in Queens, New York, died on Friday, according to Apfel's Instagram page. of Variety magazine according to Apfel died at her home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Apfel was known for her flashy and colorful style and her huge, round glasses. She could wear several showy and large pieces of jewelry at once, and she was rarely seen without red on her lips.

His career Apfel worked on the interior.

From 1950 to 1992, Apfel worked for her husband by Carl Apfel with in the couple's own textile and decoration company called Old World Weavers. Among other things, the couple traveled to Europe several times to obtain textiles that were not available in the United States.

Apfel's handprint in the interior was visible, for example, during nine different presidential administrations in the White House: Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter's, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton's in seasons.

“Working in the White House was actually quite easy. Everything had to be restored as accurately as possible as it already was,” Iris Apfel told The Guardian in the interview in the year 2015.

The exception was the Kennedy period in 1961–1963. According to Apfel, Kennedy's spouse Jacqueline Kennedy hired a “famous French designer” for the White House, with the intention of changing the interior to “properly French”.

Mrs. Kennedy's decision “took the fashion world by storm.”

“We had to throw everything away and start with a clean slate. But I liked Mrs. Nixon. He was adorable,” Apfel recalled to the magazine.

Even in retirement Apfel was not forgotten.

In 2005, Apfel's collection of clothing and accessories was exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The Met is one of the world's most significant and largest art museums in the world. The exhibition in question was the first that the Met devoted to the collection of just one person.

“This is not a collection, this is a raid on my wardrobe. I always thought you had to be dead to get into the Met,” Apfel told The New York Times at the time by.

The Met exhibition made Apfel a celebrity, according to Variety, and she appeared in several commercials, among other things. In 2019, Apfel became a model at the age of 97 when she signed a contract with the well-known modeling agency IMG Models.

In 2014, Apfel's life was published by Albert Maysles document Iris. In 2022, Apfel released a collaboration collection with clothing giant H&M.

Apfel's peculiar style also drew criticism; according to The New York Times, among others, he could be called strange and even vulgar.

“When you don't dress like everyone else, you don't have to think like everyone else,” Apfel responded to criticism in a magazine interview in 2011.